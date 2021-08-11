Stagecoach says sorry after Sheffield services suspended over Covid concerns
A Sheffield bus company has apologised for suspending its services on Wednesday after the workers were told to self-isolate.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 9:11 am
Stagecoach Yorkshire said its 8.56am Service 1 from Green Lane to Batemoor and the 10.05am from Batemoor to Ecclesfield will not operate.
“Sorry for any inconvenience caused,” it said on Twitter.
Many were “pinged” by the NHS test and trace app in recent weeks telling them to self-isolate after being in close contact with a Covid positive case.
This has resulted in staff shortages and disruption on transport networks.