Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the main road’s in Doncaster city centre is currently closed due to an early morning traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have sent out a warning for motorists to be aware of the road closure in place on St Sepulchre Gate due to a road traffic collision.

A spokesman said: “We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.