A speed limit on a busy road in Barnsley is set to be cut on the approach to a proposed new roundabout leading to an employment and housing development.

The current 40mph speed limit on Barugh Green Road will be reduced to 30, from the roundabout by the Chestnut Tree to the Cannon Way Junction, where a new roundabout and link road are proposed.

Planning consent was granted for the roundabout in 2020, which will lead to a link road to a new housing and employment development, named MU1.

The four-arm roundabout is to replace the existing three-arm priority junction at the intersection of A635 Barugh Green Road and Cannon Way.

The current 40mph speed limit on Barugh Green Road will be reduced to 30, from the roundabout by the Chestnut Tree to the Cannon Way Junction

Crossings will be provided on each arm of the roundabout and on the proposed link road, which will also have a 30mph speed limit.

Barnsley Council says the new limit will manage vehicle speeds, and that traffic islands, road narrowing and raised surfacing were all considered to be ‘impactive on vehicles and traffic flows’.

