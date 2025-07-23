Speed limit reduction and parking crackdown agreed at Crow Edge accident blackspot

A notorious stretch of road in Crow Edge is set for safety improvements, as Barnsley Council’s cabinet has today (July 23) agreed plans to reduce speeding and tackle dangerous parking on the A616.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The busy route between Hazlehead Crossroads and Victoria Crossroads has long been a concern for residents, particularly in Crow Edge village, where homes front directly onto the main road and HGVs often park across pavements.

Under proposals agreed today, the current 40mph zone through the village will be extended, with new 50mph buffer zones introduced to help slow drivers approaching from faster rural sections of the A616. The aim is to better manage speed transitions and improve compliance in a stretch where motorists often fail to slow down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move comes amid renewed concern over the safety of the A616, particularly at Hazlehead crossroads, where two people tragically lost their lives in the last five years. Three serious pile-ups in October 2023, followed by two more in April and May last year, reignited a grassroots campaign to prevent further tragedy on what residents have long described as an accident blackspot.

The busy route between Hazlehead Crossroads and Victoria Crossroads has long been a concern for residents

Plans also include a raft of waiting restrictions, effectively double yellow lines , targeting long-standing issues caused by parked lorries and vans. Residents have raised repeated complaints about vehicles blocking pavements and obstructing views when pulling out onto the main road.

The changes come after 12 objections were received during public consultation, mostly from people calling for a stricter 30mph limit or raising concerns about where they will park. But council officers have confirmed that on-street parking directly in front of homes won’t be affected. The extended restrictions are intended to prevent the knock-on effect of displaced vehicles simply moving into neighbouring streets.

Despite recent safety upgrades at Hazlehead Crossroads, the council says further action is needed to protect residents, improve pedestrian safety and maintain traffic flow, especially on a route used frequently by large goods vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed measures will cost around £68,500 in total and are to be funded through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s sustainable travel programme.

Legal orders will now be made to introduce the speed and parking changes, with the scheme delivered by the council’s highways team. BMBC’s highways officers say it’s the best achievable option after police rejected a proposal for a 30mph zone due to enforcement concerns.

The report to cabinet notes that the A616 has long been a source of concern and says the proposed changes represent a balanced response, aiming to address residents’ safety fears while ensuring the measures are enforceable and effective.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet member for environemnt and highways told the meeting: “For several years, the residents of Crow Edge have expressed concerns about vehicle speeds and inappropriate parking, particularly of HGVs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Higginbottom added that the proposals are ‘focused on locations where injudicious parking has caused accessibility issues and safety concerns, and extended to account for the anticipated displacement of parked vehicles’,