A 20mph speed limit will be imposed on roads through Harthill and the whole of the village of Woodall in Rotherham.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council says no objections were raised against the new speed limit on Woodall Lane, Killamarsh Lane, Walseker Lane and Dowcar Lane during a year-long consultation period.

A report found that in the previous three years, two crashes which resulted in an injury have been recorded by police in the area of the scheme – one of which led to serious injuries for a horse rider.

Data found the mean speed of vehicles travelling on Woodall Lane to be 33.4mph, and 34.5mph on Killamarsh Lane.

Killamarsh Lane, Woodall

In Woodall, traffic calming measures will be applied to the main road through the village, whilst also introducing a 20mph speed limit for the whole village.

A report states: “This is achieved by the compact nature of Woodall village and that Walseker Lane and Dowcar Lane are already low traffic and speed cul-de-sac.”

Once the 20mph speed limit is implemented, the site will be monitored to ensure vehicles comply.

The scheme is one of a number of road safety projects proposed for the area, including a pedestrian crossing near Harthill Primary School and traffic calming measures along the whole of Woodall Lane – however, the council’s budget could not accommodate all these plans.

The speed limit will be implemented on Woodall Lane from Walseker Lane for a distance of 220m in an easterly direction; on Killamarsh Lane from Walseker Lane for a distance of 94m in a westerly direction, and the full lengths of Walseker Lane and Dowcarr Lane.