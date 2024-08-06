Speed bumps for village road approved

Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:33 BST
Three speed bumps will be installed on a 30mph road in order to slow down traffic entering a village.

Brampton Road, which connects the village of Brampton-en-le-Morthern to Thurcroft, has a 30mph speed limit.

However, RMBC says that as the road has ‘rural surroundings’, drivers ‘lose the perception that they are travelling in a 30mph speed limit’.

Traffic data found that ten per cent of vehicles entering Brampton-en-le-Morthern travelled at 35mph or above.

Brampton Road

As a result, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council will install three flat-topped road humps along Brampton Road.

Nine responses were submitted following a consultation, with two residents raising concerns about the proximity of the speed humps to their properties.

However, the council says discussions have taken place with these residents and ‘their concerns have been addressed’.

The scheme is set to cost £115,000, and the humps will be installed at the same time as the carriageway is resurfaced, although an exact date is not given.

