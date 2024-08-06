Speed bumps for village road approved
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brampton Road, which connects the village of Brampton-en-le-Morthern to Thurcroft, has a 30mph speed limit.
However, RMBC says that as the road has ‘rural surroundings’, drivers ‘lose the perception that they are travelling in a 30mph speed limit’.
Traffic data found that ten per cent of vehicles entering Brampton-en-le-Morthern travelled at 35mph or above.
As a result, Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council will install three flat-topped road humps along Brampton Road.
Nine responses were submitted following a consultation, with two residents raising concerns about the proximity of the speed humps to their properties.
However, the council says discussions have taken place with these residents and ‘their concerns have been addressed’.
The scheme is set to cost £115,000, and the humps will be installed at the same time as the carriageway is resurfaced, although an exact date is not given.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.