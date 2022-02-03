South Yorkshire transport authority responds to customer complaints
A South Yorkshire transport spokesman has responded to the revelation that more than 11,000 people lodged complaints about buses in the region.
The number of complaints made over the last three years has shed light on the widespread dissatisfaction of locals with buses in South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Director of Public Transport Operations, Tim Taylor, said: “South Yorkshire’s Bus Review recognised the impact sub-standard and unreliable bus services are having on local people, and that’s further evidenced by passenger complaints.
"We have since set out a commitment to transform the region’s bus system in our Bus Service Improvement Plan submitted to Government in October 2021.
“Public consultation into how we deliver these proposals, through an Enhanced Partnership with bus operators, is currently underway. But there is a clear expectation for bus companies entering into that Partnership to work with us to provide better services - by improving ticketing, routes, frequency and quality of service delivery - and to deliver at a required minimum standard under a new Customer Charter that puts passengers first.”
An independent South Yorkshire bus review carried out by SYMCA found that 60 per cent of respondents were dissatisfied” or very dissatisfied with bus reliability.
The Bus Service Improvement Plan included a cap on daily and weekly fairs as well as free bus travel for under 18s. The plan also aims to create a A faster, more reliable and punctual system which serves every community across the region, and a new zero emissions bus fleet.