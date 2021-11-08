South Yorkshire Police said a large convoy of vehicles, measuring more than 100 metres long and weighing some 200 tonnes, would be heading from Park Spring Road in Barnsley to the A1/M18 junction this Wednesday, November 10, at around 9.30am.

“It is not expected to cause any major traffic issues. However, we will be stopping traffic at points along it's route (A635) so that it can manoeuvre safely,” said the force’s Operational Support Unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police has warned drivers about an 'abnormal load' heading from Park Spring Road in Barnsley to the A1/M18 junction this Wednesday, November 10, at around 9.30am

The convoy is believed to be connected to a failure at EDF Energy's Park Spring wind farm, which is close to the ASOS warehouse, earlier this year.

In March, residents reported hearing a loud bang as debris was flung from the blade on to a public footpath.