South Yorkshire Police warn drivers over 'abnormal load' heading for A1/M18 junction in Barnsley
Police have warned drivers about to look out for an ‘abnormal load’ being escorted through South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police said a large convoy of vehicles, measuring more than 100 metres long and weighing some 200 tonnes, would be heading from Park Spring Road in Barnsley to the A1/M18 junction this Wednesday, November 10, at around 9.30am.
“It is not expected to cause any major traffic issues. However, we will be stopping traffic at points along it's route (A635) so that it can manoeuvre safely,” said the force’s Operational Support Unit.
The convoy is believed to be connected to a failure at EDF Energy's Park Spring wind farm, which is close to the ASOS warehouse, earlier this year.
In March, residents reported hearing a loud bang as debris was flung from the blade on to a public footpath.
EDF Energy said at the time that it was working closely with the turbine's manufacturer, GE Renewable Energy, to look into exactly what happened.