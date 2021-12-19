South Yorkshire police appeal for witnesses to M18 crash after driver fled scene

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash on the M18 northbound carriageway between Rotherham and Doncaster on Saturday, December 4.

By Julia Armstrong
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 8:05 pm

South Yorkshire Police said: “It is reported that at around 5:40am a black Seat Ibiza was travelling between junction 1 and junction 2 on the northbound carriageway when it lost control and collided with trees before coming to rest in a grassed area.

“The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The three passengers suffered minor injuries.

“Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police are ppealing for witnesses to a car crash on the M18 earlier this month

“Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened?

“Did you see the Seat Ibiza prior to the collision? Do you think you may have dashcam footage?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 213 of December 4.

Dashcam footage can be emailed to [email protected] You are asked to include the incident number in the subject line.

