South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard will be holding a summit to discuss how to fix ongoing transport issues in the region.

The Transport Summit will take place on Wednesday, 1 March at Doncaster’s National College for Advanced Training and Infrastructure.

It comes during a public transport crisis in the region, with ongoing cuts to bus services, train cancellations and strikes.

Key thinkers including the region’s Active Travel Commissioner Ed Clancy and transport expert Pete Dyson will be in attendance to brainstorm how to deal with the transport issues at hand.

The event is open to anyone wishing to register and will be followed by a Mayor’s Question Time, where people can ask the mayor about anything affecting the community.

Mayor Oliver Coppard said:

“Fixing South Yorkshire’s public transport system is critical for our region to thrive. Building an affordable, reliable, convenient public transport network isn’t just about buses, trains and trams, it’s about connecting us to places, to opportunities, to each other.

“That’s why this Transport Summit is so important. We’ve invited leading thinkers and innovators to South Yorkshire so collectively we can share ideas and best practice, and together we can develop a vision for the future of our public transport network.

“The government promised us a London-style transport bus network by 2030. I want to build the best South Yorkshire-style public transport network, the one that works for us.”

Anyone wishing to attend the event can register here: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=M0WOwGgM5keJKTWGs9nTjrt6jqob45ZAiWRglb818Y1UM1VSQVZETDc1T0pRUTc5MzJMR0pXSFFMRi4u&wdLOR=cB0E8879F-DA28-45DD-8B9D-9A07ACA27C3A

