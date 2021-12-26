Snake Pass closed due to heavy snow as yellow weather warnings for snow remain in place
Heavy snowfall has forced the Snake Pass to close this morning as clearing efforts are still underway
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 11:06 am
Updated
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 11:07 am
Highways England said the A57 road was closed to traffic at 3am as confirmed by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit, but the A628 Woodhead Pass remained open.
It is, however, not known if the road has reopened as of 10am today.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow in Northern England, with heavy snowfall causing travel issues in the early hours of Sunday morning.