Smart motorways rollout halted in face of transport committee report on drivers' safety fears
The Government’s rollout of the much-criticised smart motorway scheme has been halted.
The Department for Transport says the construction of any more ‘All Lane Running’ routes has been suspended “until a full five years’ worth of safety data is available”.
It comes after a report by the Commons’ Transport Select Committee stated there was not enough safety or economic data to justify the project and follows action by campaigners including Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason died on the M1 near Meadowhall in 2019.
The report, which was published in November, described the Government’s decision in March 2020 that all future smart motorways would be all-lane-running versions – where the hard shoulder is used as a permanent live traffic lane – as ‘premature’. MPs subsequently called for the rollout to be halted.
Further, the Government claims it will commit £900m to “improving safety” on existing All Lane Running routes, including building extra emergency areas.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "I want thank safety campaigners, including those who have lost loved ones, for rightly striving for higher standards on our roads. I share their concerns.
“While our initial data shows that smart motorways are among the safest roads in the UK, it’s crucial that we go further to ensure people feel safer using them.
Smart motorways, like the stretch of the M1 in South Yorkshire, convert hard shoulders into extra lanes and feature emergency refuge areas and electronic signs which can be activated in the case of a crash or breakdown.In November, a protest led by Mrs Mercer saw 38 coffins carried across London to represent lives lost on smart motorways since they were introduced.