Six miles of delays on M1 near Sheffield as carriageway CRUMBLES

Motorists face more than six miles of delays on the M1 near Sheffield this morning due to emergency repairs to the carriageway.

The scene on the M1. Picture: Highways England

Two lanes are closed on the northbound stretch between junction 32 at Thurcroft and junction 33 at Catcliffe.

Highways England said a specialist crew was expected on the scene ‘shortly’ to carry out emergency repairs and warned of six miles of congestion approaching the scene.

