Six miles of delays on M1 near Sheffield as carriageway CRUMBLES

Motorists face more than six miles of delays on the M1 near Sheffield this morning due to emergency repairs to the carriageway.
READ MORE: Emergency repairs on M1 near Sheffield lead to delays for M1 motorists
Two lanes are closed on the northbound stretch between junction 32 at Thurcroft and junction 33 at Catcliffe.
READ MORE: Investigation into Sheffield shooting continues
Highways England said a specialist crew was expected on the scene ‘shortly’ to carry out emergency repairs and warned of six miles of congestion approaching the scene.
READ MORE: Heritage group’s mixed views over Starbucks café plans for one of Sheffield’s oldest buildings