Shoreham Street, Sheffield, closed by burst water main and bus route diverted
A burst water main has closed a section of road near Sheffield city centre this morning.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 8:32 am
Shoreham Street has been closed on its stretch between Alderson Road and St Wilfrids Road due to a the incident, Travel South Yorkshire has revealed today.
The closure has affected a bus service, with a diversion having been put in place as a result of the problem.
The 1a bus route has been diverted in both directions via Bramall Lane while the road is closed.