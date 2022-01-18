The council’s Streets Ahead team has closed the Shepcote Lane in Tinsley tonight (January 18) over reports of flooding on the road.

The mile-long dual carriageway, which runs through the Tinsley Industrial Estate, is connected to the M1 by the Tinsley Roundabout and ends in a junction with Greenland Road.

Diversions are reportedly in place around the road while utilities teams work to repair the issue.

