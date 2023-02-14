89 per cent of Sheffield’s A-roads and motorways are declared to be in good, or ‘green’, condition by the Road Condition Indicator, which is the joint-second best in the entirity of England. The Steel City is tied with Halton in Cheshire and Enfield in London, whilst Redcar and Cleveland take the top spot with 95 per cent of their roads in good condition.
The study does not classify B and C and unclassified roads, and many of the A-roads included in Sheffield’s local authority head up into the Peak District. Researchers have said any jaunts from Sheffield through the countryside will be “a smooth one”.
Leeds and the East Riding of Yorkshire also feature in the top ten, in joint-fifth and joint-eighth respectively.