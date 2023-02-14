News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield's road conditions found to be second-best in England, according to new research

Sheffield comes in joint-second place in a list of local authories with the best road conditions, a recent study by the Bill Plant Driving School has revealed.

By Harry Harrison
2 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 12:36pm

89 per cent of Sheffield’s A-roads and motorways are declared to be in good, or ‘green’, condition by the Road Condition Indicator, which is the joint-second best in the entirity of England. The Steel City is tied with Halton in Cheshire and Enfield in London, whilst Redcar and Cleveland take the top spot with 95 per cent of their roads in good condition.

The study does not classify B and C and unclassified roads, and many of the A-roads included in Sheffield’s local authority head up into the Peak District. Researchers have said any jaunts from Sheffield through the countryside will be “a smooth one”.

Leeds and the East Riding of Yorkshire also feature in the top ten, in joint-fifth and joint-eighth respectively.

The Bill Plant Driving School has found Sheffield has some of the best roads in the country.
