Bus routes and roads have suffered major disruption again today as the snow causes chaos across Sheffield.

Earlier today, all services were suspended – but some have now returned to normal as the day has gone one.

Travel South Yorkshire says some services may be delayed, diverted or cancelled today and is urging residents to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey and has revealed the routes affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus routes and roads have suffered major disruption again today as the snow causes chaos across Sheffield.. This picture shows a bus on a snowy road in Sheffield yesterday

Several bus services are listed as disrupted today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus services affected by Sheffield snow:

> Service 1a to use Leighton Road and to Chapeltown Via Ecclesfield Common

> Service 7 – running mainly normal route but aren't able to serve Crystal Peaks or Ecclesfield, terminating at the Asda at Southey Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Service 8 – Birley service terminating at Manor Top. Ecclesfield normal route.

> Service 18 – Hillsborough normal route. Sheffield via Townend, ring road, Meadowhead roundabout and Chesterfield Road

> Service 20 – Ecclesfield normal route. Hemsworth diverted directly Chesterfield Road and terminating Abbey Lane / Bocking Lane roundabout. due to Warminster Road and Lees Hall Road being impassable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Globe Coaches: 23 – Service suspended.

> Service 24 is running between City Centre and Meadowhead. Buses are not running between Lowedges and Meadowhead or between City Centre and Woodhouse (Terminating Manor Park Centre)

> Service 25 running from Woodhouse to St Peters Church in Greenhill but not the Spa Lane loop in Woodhouse.

> Service 41 – From Manor Top via East bank Road full Length. For Hackenthorpe, terminating Manor Top run via East bank Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Service 43, 44, Stagecoach Yorkshire. Services 43 and 44 is suspended until further notice.

> Service 51 – Lodge Moor: Normal to Broomhill then use Fullwood Road and spin at Ranmoor church. Charnock: From Ranmoor to Town Via Fulwood Road to Broomhill and run to Gleadless Townend where bus will Terminate via East bank Road, Manor Top and Gleadless Road

> Service 52a – Woodhouse: Diverted OUTBOUND via Retford Road & Furnace Lane. Then commencing INBOUND service right onto Badger Road & Beaver Hill Road to Retford Road (not serving Balifield Drive). Hillsborough: Diverted up Glossop Road, Newbould Lane / Nile Street to terminate by turning right onto Whitham Road.

> Service 56 is suspended until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Service 57 – running from Moorfoot in Sheffield through to Oughtibridge where it’s having to end.

Service 61 /62 – Stagecoach suspended

>Service 65 (Stagecoach) has been suspended.

> Service 73 is running but is diverted in Treeton and Brinsworth. In Treeton buses are running directly along High Hazel Road and Well Lane instead of along Bole Hill. In Brinsworth buses are running directly along Whitehill Lane instead of along Howarth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Service 75 – Shiregreen: Diverted via Hartley Brook Road, Nethershire Lane & Sicey Avenue. Batemoor: Diverted via Bochum Parkway, performing U turn at the roundabout, left onto Dyche Lane then normal route.

> Service 76 – Shiregreen: Diverted via Hartley Brook Road, Nethershire Lane & Sicey Avenue. Lowedges: Terminating Abbey Lane / Bocking Lane roundabout via London Road & Chesterfield Road

> Service 81 – Dore/Millhouses: Terminating Hunters Bar. Stannington: Terminating Malin Bridge

> Service 82 – Dore/Millhouses: Terminating Hunters Bar. Hall Park Head: Terminating Malin Bridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Service 95 and 95a – Walkley: Terminating Brookhill roundabout. Meadowhall: Diverted via Pitsmoor Road & Newman Road (95a)

> Service 97 – Totley: From Crowder Road Divert via Longley Lane missing Longley Close also Diverted via Abbeydale Road & Abbey Lane & Terminating at the roundabout. Hillsborough: Missing Longley Close diverted via Longley Lane

> Service 98 – Totley Brook: From Crowder Road divert via Longley Lane missing Longley Close also Diverted via Abbeydale Road & Abbey Lane & Terminating at the roundabout. Hillsborough: Missing Longley Close diverted via Longley Lane.

> Service 120 – Crystal Peaks / Halfway: Terminating Manor Top. Fulwood: Terminating Ranmoor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Service 208 – Buses being sent out and expect to follow timetable from 1.30pm

> Service 272: First South Yorkshire, Hulleys of Baslow: 272, Service 272 is suspended until further notice.

> Sheffield Community Transport: h1 Service H1 is suspended until further notice.

> Service X5 – Buses being sent out and expect to follow timetable from 1.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> All Hulleys services are suspended until further notice.

South Yorkshire Supertram services affected by snow:

> Blue route trams will not run between Sheffield Station and Halfway until further notice. Blue route trams are running between Sheffield Station and Malin Bridge approximately every 20 minutes throughout the day.

> Purple route trams are not running until further notice. Note also that blue route trams are not running between Sheffield Station and Halfway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snake Pass closed by snow

Derbyshire County Council has announced the A57 Snake Pass, a link between Sheffield and Manchester, is closed. They said in a statement the road was closed because of snow, adding: “Unfortunately the electronic signs we have on the pass are not working today. Please do not attempt this road or any of the others we have closed.”

Woodhead Pass closed by snow