There is a 60 per cent probability of light snow in Sheffield between 8pm and 11pm on Saturday, December 25, followed by sleet into the early hours of Boxing Day, according to the latest Met Office forecast.

Sheffield Council has warned people to be extra cautious and only travel if essential this festive season as temperatures may also dip below freezing.

The latest Met Office forecast predicts it will remain cloudy on Christmas Eve (Friday, December 24), with a 50 per cent chance of heavy rain in the evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gritter in snowy conditions near Snowden Hill in Sheffield - Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Highs of 7C are expected, with wind speeds in the high teens later in the day.

On Christmas Day (December 25), there is a 50 per cent chance of light rain in the morning and a 60 per cent chance of light snow in the evening.

High winds of up to 27mph are predicted, and it is expected to be a rather cold day with highs of 4C - although it will feel more like -1C in the daytime and -2C in the evening.

The council said when snow or freezing conditions are forecast, Sheffield's roads are gritted on a priority basis, with main roads, link roads and those providing access to hospitals treated first and foremost.

Although Sheffield’s network has a big grit percentage, people are reminded to be prepared for difficult conditions, even if surfaces have been treated.

‘Ready to respond 24 hours a day’

Councillor Paul Wood, executive member for roads at Sheffield City Council, said: “During winter weather, our teams work around the clock to ensure the roads across Sheffield continue moving safely.

"When snowfall becomes heavy or disruptive, it’s important that people only travel if it’s essential, allow extra time for their journey and check the latest weather forecast.

“Although we grit over 60 per cent of the network, we cannot guarantee that roads will be free of ice and snow and often, even when roads have been treated, the grit will be hard to see.”

Anyone needing to travel can check the latest traffic camera images across the city via One Network.