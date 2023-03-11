The snow may have stopped falling in Sheffield, but many roads across the city remain covered in snow and ice.

While most main roads are clear, bus companies have been forced to alter their routes.

First issued the following service update at 3.50am:

“Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather and road conditions that have/will follow, we are unable to operate a normal service. Please see below a full breakdown of our services at present. We apologise for any further inconvenience caused.

Bus company First has revealed which of its services are running this morning in Sheffield

“Diversions will generally be both directions unless otherwise stated.

“Conditions constantly changing and so routes are having to be adjusted constantly. Routes are constantly being checked and updated

“A rolling timetable is currently being operated by most operational routes.”

Services not featured below are running as normal. The services below are all running a partial service or using diversions.

> 1a & 11 – Chapeltown/Sheffield – Normal route.

> 1a & 11 – Herdings – To terminate at Olive Grove due to East Bank Road freezing.

> 8 – Birley – Terminating Manor Top. Birley still impassable.

> 8 – Ecclesfield – Normal route.

> 18 – Hillsborough – Via Chesterfield Road, Meadowhead, Bochum Parkway to normal route from Lightwood roundabout.

> 18 – Sheffield – Normal to Lightwood roundabout then via Bochum Parkway, Meadowhead and Chesterfield Road.

> 20 – Ecclesfield – Normal route from city

> 20 – Hemsworth – Diverted directly along Chesterfield Road and terminating Abbey Lane/ Bocking Lane roundabout due to Warminster Road and Lees Hall Road being impassable.

> 24 – Woodhouse – Diverted – Using Hastilar Road South in both directions due to Spink Hill freezing over

> 24 – Lowedges – Diverted – Services now need to divert to Lowedges from Meadowhead via Greenhill Parkway then Lowedges Road.

> 41 – city centre – From Manor Top via East Bank Road full length.

> 41 – Hackenthorpe – Terminating at East Bank Road due to East Bank Road freezing.

> 51 – Lodge Moor – Ranmoor turnaround frozen. Service terminating at Hallamshire Hospital.

> 51 – Charnock – To terminate at Olive Grove due to East Bank Road freezing.

> 52a – Woodhouse – Normal route though is missing Ballifield on return trip to city.

> 52a – Hillsborough- Diverted up Glossop Road, Newbould Lane/ Nile Street, to terminate by turning right onto Whitham Road.

> 56 – Wybourn – Wybourn impassable.

> 56 – Nether Edge – Service to end of Montgomery Road only from city.

> 73 – Sheffield – Diverted, missing Howarth Estate.

> 73 – Rotherham – Diverted, missing Howarth Estate.

> 75 – Shiregreen – Diverted, normal route but due to abandoned cars, from Woodseats, will run down Chesterfield Road to London Road.

> 75 – Batemoor – Normal route.

> 76 – Shiregreen – Diverted, normal route but due to abandoned cars, from Woodseats, will run down Chesterfield Road to London Road

> 76 – Lowedges – Missing Reney Avenue and Hemper Lane. Direct on Reney Road, Greenhill Parkway to Lowedges Road.

> 81 – Dore/Millhouses – Normal to Dore.

> 81 – Stannington – Terminating Malin Bridge.

> 82 – Dore/Millhouses – Terminating Knowle Lane (Millhouses being checked).

> 82 – Hall Park Head – Terminating Malin Bridge.

> 95 & 95a – Walkley – Terminating Brookhill roundabout.

> 95 & 95a – Meadowhall – Normal route from city·

> 97 – Totley – From Crowder Road diverted via Longley Lane missing Longley Hall Road, also diverted via Abbeydale Road and Abbey Lane, and terminating at the roundabout.

> 97 – Hillsborough – Missing Longley Hall Road diverted via Longley Lane. Missing Scott Road out due to road freezing.

> 98 – Totley Brook – From Crowder Road diverted via Longley Lane missing Longley Close, also diverted via Abbeydale Road and Abbey Lane, and terminating at the roundabout.

>98 – Hillsborough – Missing Longley Close, diverted via Longley Lane. Missing Scott Road due to road freezing.

>120 – Fulwood – Terminating Hallamshire Hospital due to ice at Ranmoor.

