Travel South Yorkshire said at around 7pm that number 24 and 25 buses operated by First were being diverted along Harborough Avenue in both directions due to treacherous conditions around the Manor Park Centre.

There was heavy snowfall in much of the city earlier today, and both the A57 Snake Pass and A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester were closed.

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place in Sheffield until 11.59pm tonight, Friday, January 7.

Buses in Manor, Sheffield, have been diverted due to icy conditions (pic: Google)

Milder conditions are expected tomorrow, Saturday, January 8, with a high of 8C, compared with just 3C today, but heavy rainfall is expected for much of the morning, according to the latest Met Office weather forecast.