Sheffield weather: First buses 24 and 25 diverted due to icy conditions around Manor Park Centre
Buses in part of Sheffield have been diverted this evening due to icy conditions, following snow in the city.
Travel South Yorkshire said at around 7pm that number 24 and 25 buses operated by First were being diverted along Harborough Avenue in both directions due to treacherous conditions around the Manor Park Centre.
There was heavy snowfall in much of the city earlier today, and both the A57 Snake Pass and A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester were closed.
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place in Sheffield until 11.59pm tonight, Friday, January 7.
Milder conditions are expected tomorrow, Saturday, January 8, with a high of 8C, compared with just 3C today, but heavy rainfall is expected for much of the morning, according to the latest Met Office weather forecast.
The milder conditions are expected to continue on Sunday, which is also set to be drier, and into next week, reaching a high of 9C next Thursday, January 13.