Sheffield United v Tottenham: Chaos for football fans, two crashes reported on major Sheffield roads

Two crashes on major roads – the Sheffield Parkway and the M1 near Chesterfield – could cause havoc for football fans travelling to Bramall Lane for Sheffield United’s FA Cup tie against Tottenham tonight.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
2 minutes ago

Information from the AA suggests there have been two incidents, causing issues. Traffic on the Sheffield Parkway is said to be “gridlocked” and queuing for two miles “after a crash on the city-boud carriageway after the Parkway Avenue junction.

There are also reports of a crash on the northbound side of the M1, which has prompted two lanes to be closed between J29 (Chesterfield/Mansfield) and J29A. Travelling fans of Tottenham Hotspur could see delays due to the incident.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.

The Sheffield Parkway A57 carriageway, pictured, is said to be gridlocked after a crash.
