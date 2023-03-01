Information from the AA suggests there have been two incidents, causing issues. Traffic on the Sheffield Parkway is said to be “gridlocked” and queuing for two miles “after a crash on the city-boud carriageway after the Parkway Avenue junction.
There are also reports of a crash on the northbound side of the M1, which has prompted two lanes to be closed between J29 (Chesterfield/Mansfield) and J29A. Travelling fans of Tottenham Hotspur could see delays due to the incident.
South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.