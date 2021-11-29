Sheffield travel news: First buses declares 'emergency incident' due to snow and ice - all the routes affected
The bus operator First South Yorkshire has declared an ‘emergency incident’ due to snow and ice affecting services in Sheffield and Rotherham.
It has issued a full list of services affected, which we’ve published in full below.
A week-long strike by Stagecoach bus drivers is already under way and is due to continue until Saturday, with only a very limited number of services running.
Motorists have also been warned about a number of road closures and slow-moving traffic due to the treacherous conditions.
According to the AA, Longley Hall Road and Firshill Crescent, between the A6135 Barnsley Road and Firshill Crescent, are both impassable due to snow and ice.
The road is blocked due to a rolled over car on Langsett Avenue, from the A6102 Middlewood Road to Don Avenue, and there is queuing traffic reported on the A57 Brook Hill, from Stephen Hill to the A61 Upper Hanover Street (Brook Hill roundabout) and the A57 from the B6053 Eckington Way to the A630 Sheffield Parkway.
These are the First South Yorkshire services which have been affected this morning. For latest updates, follow @FirstSouthYorks on Twitter.
8 & 8a
Crystal Peaks/Ecclesfield – Diverted. Operating Via Duke Street in both directions
9 & 9a
Littledale – Diverted. Missing Littledale and Bowden Wood due to abandoned cars
Sheffield – Normal on Phillimore estate
10
Doncaster/Maltby – N/A
1a
Chapeltown/Herdings – Normal
18
Hillsborough/Sheffield – Suspended
20
Ecclesfield/Hemsworth – Diverted. Serving to Norton Water Tower only via Chesterfield Road, Bochum Parkway and Norton Lane
22a & 22c
Rotherham/ Sheffield/Wath – Normal
24
Woodhouse/Bradway/Lowedges – Normal
26
Whiston/Rotherham – Normal
27
Crystal Peaks/Rotherham – Normal
29 & 29a
Harthill/Rotherham – Normal
32 & 32a
Hillsborough/Sheffield – Diverted. Missing Wincobank, Standon Road, Foxhill Road and Parson Cross estate
41
City Centre/Hackenthorpe – Diverted. Terminating at Occupation Lane. Missing Eastern Avenue, Using East Bank Road in both directions.
51
Lodge Moor – Diverted. Terminated Brookhill. Using Clarkson Street and Glossop Road
Charnock – Diverted. Terminating Gleadless Townend, diverted via Ridgeway Road
52a
Woodhouse – Diverted. Terminating at Furnace Lane Roundabout, using main roads only
Wisewood / Hillsborough – Diverted. Terminating at Brookhill roundabout. Using Clarkson Street and Glossop Road
56
Wybourn/Nether Edge – Diverted. Terminating at SCBS
57
Stocksbridge/Sheffield – Suspended
73 & 73a
Treeton/Sheffield/Rotherham – Diverted. Terminating at Handsworth
74 & 74a
Rotherham – Diverted. Missing Howarth estate
75
Shiregreen – Diverted. Terminating at Firth park
Batemoor – Diverted. Terminating at Meadowhead
76 & 76a
Shiregreen – Diverted. Terminating at Firth Park
Lowedges – Diverted. Terminating at Meadowhead
81
Dore/Millhouses/Stannington Nethergate – Diverted. Terminating at Deer Park Avenue
82
Dore/Millhouses/Hall Park Head – Diverted. Terminating at Deer Park Avenue
83 & 83b
Bents Green – Diverted. Terminating at Hunters Bar
Ecclesfield – Diverted. Via Wordsworth Avenue, Deerlands Avenue, Adlington Road, Moonshine Lane, Herries Road, Longley Avenue West, Cookswood Road and Pitsmoor Road, missing the Firshill estate
86
Chapeltown/Sheffield – Diverted. Cannot serve Chapeltown from Grenoside due to fallen trees on Halifax Road between Grenoside and Bracken Hill.
95 & 95a
Walkley – Diverted. Terminating at Brookhill roundabout
Meadowhall – Diverted. Terminating at Firth park – not using Rock Street, diverted via Spital Hill and Burngreave Road in both directions
97
Totley/Hillsborough – Diverted. Missing Longley Avenue
98
Totley Brook – Diverted. From Herries Road via Wordsworth Avenue and Southey Hill. Missing the Longley estate
Hillsborough – Diverted. Via Wordsworth Avenue and Southey Hill. Missing the Longley estate
120
Crystal Peaks / Halfway/Fulwood – Normal
135 & 135a
Sheffield/Rotherham – Diverted missing Upperthorpe, rest of route ok
136
Hoyland/Rotherham – Normal
137
Blackburn/Rotherham – Diverted. Missing West Hill, using Meadowbank Road
138
Kimberworth Park/Rotherham – Normal
139 & 140
Kimberworth Park/Rotherham – Normal
141 & 142
Kimberworth Park/Rotherham – Normal
181
Dore/Sheffield Interchange/ University – N/A
208
Worrygoose/Sheffield – Normal