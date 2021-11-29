It has issued a full list of services affected, which we’ve published in full below.

A week-long strike by Stagecoach bus drivers is already under way and is due to continue until Saturday, with only a very limited number of services running.

Motorists have also been warned about a number of road closures and slow-moving traffic due to the treacherous conditions.

Bus services are being affected by snow and ice on Sheffield's roads today (Photo: John Hesketh)

According to the AA, Longley Hall Road and Firshill Crescent, between the A6135 Barnsley Road and Firshill Crescent, are both impassable due to snow and ice.

The road is blocked due to a rolled over car on Langsett Avenue, from the A6102 Middlewood Road to Don Avenue, and there is queuing traffic reported on the A57 Brook Hill, from Stephen Hill to the A61 Upper Hanover Street (Brook Hill roundabout) and the A57 from the B6053 Eckington Way to the A630 Sheffield Parkway.

These are the First South Yorkshire services which have been affected this morning. For latest updates, follow @FirstSouthYorks on Twitter.

8 & 8a

Crystal Peaks/Ecclesfield – Diverted. Operating Via Duke Street in both directions

9 & 9a

Littledale – Diverted. Missing Littledale and Bowden Wood due to abandoned cars

Sheffield – Normal on Phillimore estate

10

Doncaster/Maltby – N/A

1a

Chapeltown/Herdings – Normal

18

Hillsborough/Sheffield – Suspended

20

Ecclesfield/Hemsworth – Diverted. Serving to Norton Water Tower only via Chesterfield Road, Bochum Parkway and Norton Lane

22a & 22c

Rotherham/ Sheffield/Wath – Normal

24

Woodhouse/Bradway/Lowedges – Normal

26

Whiston/Rotherham – Normal

27

Crystal Peaks/Rotherham – Normal

29 & 29a

Harthill/Rotherham – Normal

32 & 32a

Hillsborough/Sheffield – Diverted. Missing Wincobank, Standon Road, Foxhill Road and Parson Cross estate

41

City Centre/Hackenthorpe – Diverted. Terminating at Occupation Lane. Missing Eastern Avenue, Using East Bank Road in both directions.

51

Lodge Moor – Diverted. Terminated Brookhill. Using Clarkson Street and Glossop Road

Charnock – Diverted. Terminating Gleadless Townend, diverted via Ridgeway Road

52a

Woodhouse – Diverted. Terminating at Furnace Lane Roundabout, using main roads only

Wisewood / Hillsborough – Diverted. Terminating at Brookhill roundabout. Using Clarkson Street and Glossop Road

56

Wybourn/Nether Edge – Diverted. Terminating at SCBS

57

Stocksbridge/Sheffield – Suspended

73 & 73a

Treeton/Sheffield/Rotherham – Diverted. Terminating at Handsworth

74 & 74a

Rotherham – Diverted. Missing Howarth estate

75

Shiregreen – Diverted. Terminating at Firth park

Batemoor – Diverted. Terminating at Meadowhead

76 & 76a

Shiregreen – Diverted. Terminating at Firth Park

Lowedges – Diverted. Terminating at Meadowhead

81

Dore/Millhouses/Stannington Nethergate – Diverted. Terminating at Deer Park Avenue

82

Dore/Millhouses/Hall Park Head – Diverted. Terminating at Deer Park Avenue

83 & 83b

Bents Green – Diverted. Terminating at Hunters Bar

Ecclesfield – Diverted. Via Wordsworth Avenue, Deerlands Avenue, Adlington Road, Moonshine Lane, Herries Road, Longley Avenue West, Cookswood Road and Pitsmoor Road, missing the Firshill estate

86

Chapeltown/Sheffield – Diverted. Cannot serve Chapeltown from Grenoside due to fallen trees on Halifax Road between Grenoside and Bracken Hill.

95 & 95a

Walkley – Diverted. Terminating at Brookhill roundabout

Meadowhall – Diverted. Terminating at Firth park – not using Rock Street, diverted via Spital Hill and Burngreave Road in both directions

97

Totley/Hillsborough – Diverted. Missing Longley Avenue

98

Totley Brook – Diverted. From Herries Road via Wordsworth Avenue and Southey Hill. Missing the Longley estate

Hillsborough – Diverted. Via Wordsworth Avenue and Southey Hill. Missing the Longley estate

120

Crystal Peaks / Halfway/Fulwood – Normal

135 & 135a

Sheffield/Rotherham – Diverted missing Upperthorpe, rest of route ok

136

Hoyland/Rotherham – Normal

137

Blackburn/Rotherham – Diverted. Missing West Hill, using Meadowbank Road

138

Kimberworth Park/Rotherham – Normal

139 & 140

Kimberworth Park/Rotherham – Normal

141 & 142

Kimberworth Park/Rotherham – Normal

181

Dore/Sheffield Interchange/ University – N/A

208