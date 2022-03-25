No services have been running between Cricket Inn Road and the shopping centre, and bosses do not think they will re-start today.

Stagecoach Supertram said: “Due to ongoing issues with the overhead power lines, there is no service between Cricket Inn Road, Meadowhall and Parkgate. This is likely to remain the case all day. Tram tickets will be accepted on First and Stagecoach buses in affected areas. Apologies if you are affected.”