An investigation is underway after a Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train was involved in a crash on its first day of public service.

Here is everything we know so far.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Sam Cooper / The Star.

- The tram-train was in collision with a lorry carrying gas cannisters at the junction of Woodbourn Road and Staniforth Road at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

- The tram-train was travelling from Parkgate back into Sheffield city centre when the collision happened.

READ MORE: Trams to Meadowhall cancelled after collision in Sheffield

- A total of four people were injured, with one taken to hospital.

- Passengers said the tram-train lifted around 1m in the air before derailing and landed around 6m to the left of the tracks.

- Steve Barber, vice president of the Light Rail Transit Association, who was on board at the time of the crash, said: "I was sat in the front seat of the tram and we were approaching the junction and all I saw was a lorry in front and then the bed of it hit the tram. The next minute we were up in the air and my back went. The windows were all smashed and we landed about 6m to the left of the tracks."

- Mr Barber estimated the tram-train was travelling at around 20mph when the collision took place. He said: "There was a lady quite badly hurt and the ambulance and paramedics attended to her and two or three others who were in complete shock. The driver was fantastic and took charge of the situation as did the conductor but then once emergency services arrived they were in floods of tears."

FOLLOW ALL THE UPDATES ON OUR LIVE BLOG

- It is understood the tram signal was on green at the time of the collision.

- The tram-train service had only welcomed passengers for the first time earlier in the day.

- The pilot project was orginally due to be operational in 2015 at a cost of £15 million. It launched almost three years late at a total cost of £75 million.

- Trams to Meadowhall are cancelled this morning following the crash.

READ MORE: Passengers describe horrific moment Sheffield tram-train collides with lorry

- Tram train services are suspended today and Stagecoach Supertram said trams are not running between Cricket Inn Rd and Meadowhall.

- Tickets can be used on Stagecoach buses from the city centre to Meadowhall.

- An investigation into the collision is underway.