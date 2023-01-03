Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators are taking part in industrial action today, Tuesday, January 3, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Train drivers in the Aslef union are due to walk out on Thursday.
Below is the latest from the train operators serving Sheffield about how their services are set to be affected on all four days, along with advice for passengers.
East Midlands Railway
Just one train per hour is running in each direction between London St Pancras and each of Corby, Nottingham and Sheffield on the RMT strike days. There is the same frequency between Derby and both Matlock and Nottingham; between Sheffield and Nottingham; and between Leicester and Nottingham. All other routes are closed. No services will operate during the Aslef strike on Thursday.
Northern
Passengers are urged not to travel on RMT strike days as only a small number of routes have trains. Open routes include Liverpool to Manchester; York to Leeds; and Leeds to Sheffield. No services will operate during the Aslef strike on Thursday.
TransPennine Express
A reduced timetable is operating on RMT strike days, and only on these routes: between York and Manchester Piccadilly; between Cleethorpes and Sheffield; and between Preston and Manchester Airport. No services will operate during the Aslef strike on Thursday.
Rail strikes have been taking place in the UK since last summer amid a dispute over pay and conditions. There were hopes of an agreement being reached month, only for talks to fall through at the last minute.