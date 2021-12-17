Sheffield trains cancelled due to "seasonal illness and Coronavirus"

A departure board at Sheffield station shows two trains that were cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

Yesterday (December 16) several trains due to leave Sheffield station were cancelled due to a shortage of train crew, including Northern trains to Leeds and Adwick, and an East Midlands Parkway train to London St Pancras.A spokesman for Northern said: “We have had a limited number of crew-based cancellations this week in the Sheffield area but nothing unusually high for the time of year. As with any other business our colleagues can be affected by seasonal illness and the impact of Coronavirus, but our resource levels remain at a good level.

"We always advise customers, and particularly during the busy festive period, to check before they travel and allow extra time to complete their journey.”

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreads faster than previous variants and today the UK broke yesterday’s record for most new cases reported, with 93,045.

The increase in infections is causing staff shortages across many sectors of the workforce, and adults across the country are being advised to get their booster vaccine.

UK businesses from manufacturing, healthcare, travel, and retail sectors are concerned that staff shortages will continue into the new year as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

Since September, over 200,000 Sheffielders have received their booster vaccination, and over one million jabs have been administered in the city, including first and second doses.