The rail operator tweeted this afternoon to make customers aware of a points failure, which is disrupting services. They said: “There is a points failure between Chesterfield and Derby and is disrupting our trains on the London St Pancras – Sheffield and Derby – Matlock routes.”

On their website, EMR said services, including London St Pancras – Sheffield, could be delayed by up to 60 minutes, but have said passengers should still continue with their journey as planned. They have suggested other means of getting to London and Derby from the city if passengers are not planning to wait, including travelling to Doncaster and catching an LNER train to London Kings Cross.