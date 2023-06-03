Sheffield traffic: Three miles of congestion on M1 after crash closes lane of motorway near Meadowhall
Drivers have been warned about lengthy tailbacks on the M1 near Sheffield following a crash.
By Robert Cumber
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 13:01 BST
National Highways said one lane had been closed on the M1 motorway northbound between junctions 34 and 35, close to Meadowhall. It tweeted shortly before 12.30pm today, Saturday, June 3, to warn motorists there were currently delays of 20 minutes and around three miles of congestion.
It is not known at this stage what vehicles were involved in the collision or whether anyone was injured.