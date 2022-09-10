Below are all the planned road closures in the region listed by National Highways, which is responsible for motorways and major A-roads, and the expected impact on journey times.

• A628, from 9.30am August 22 to 3.30pm September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A628 eastbound and westbound, Midhopestones, traffic signals for electrical works.

• A616, from 9.30am July 15 to 3.30pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A628 Flouch roundabout, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

There are eight major road closures in and around Sheffield for drivers to be aware of over the next week (file pic: PA/David Davies)

• A631, from 5am June 27 to 5pm September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A631 northbound, Tinsley viaduct, carriageway and lane closures for Cadent gas works.

• A61, from 8pm August 31 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 36, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.

• M1, from 8pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 34 to junction 35a, Lane closure for technology works.

• A631, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, jct 35 to jct 36, slip road closure for NPG works, diversion route in place via National and local authority roads.

• M1, from 8pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, jct 36 to jct 35, lane closure for NPG works.

• A631, from 6.30pm to 11pm on September 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1, junction 34 A631 possible delays northbound and southbound, due to Utilita Arena.