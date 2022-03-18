Sheffield traffic: Stormzy fans set to cause delays tonight as rap superstar's H.I.T.H world tour plays Utilita Arena
Heavy traffic is expected in Sheffield tonight as superstar Stormzy is set to play the Utilita Arena for his H.I.T.H world tour.
Fans from across the UK are arriving in Sheffield tonight (March 18) to see the rap icon at the Utilita Arena on Broughton Lane.
Long queues are expected from around 5pm onwards on Broughton Lane, Shepcote Lane, Meadowhall Road and Brightside Lane as concert goers arrive off the M1.
The arena’s car park opens at 4pm with doors open 6.30pm. Supporting act Rachel Anson is on stage at 7.30pm with Stormzy set to start at 9pm.
Traffic will also be heavy after the gig ends at 11pm.
Many fans coming to Sheffield tonight are ticketholders who have been waiting for the show since 2020.
The long-awaited concert is part of Stormzy’s H.I.T.H tour, which was postponed both in September 2020 and April 2021 due to Covid-19 but is hitting Sheffield tonight. Official promotional posters for the gig now have “finally” written across them.