Fans from across the UK are arriving in Sheffield tonight (March 18) to see the rap icon at the Utilita Arena on Broughton Lane.

Long queues are expected from around 5pm onwards on Broughton Lane, Shepcote Lane, Meadowhall Road and Brightside Lane as concert goers arrive off the M1.

Heavy traffic is expected in Shefffield tonight as Stormzy is set to play the Utilita Arena.

The arena’s car park opens at 4pm with doors open 6.30pm. Supporting act Rachel Anson is on stage at 7.30pm with Stormzy set to start at 9pm.

Traffic will also be heavy after the gig ends at 11pm.

Many fans coming to Sheffield tonight are ticketholders who have been waiting for the show since 2020.