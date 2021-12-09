A crash on the Southbound stretch of the M1 motorway this evening, Thursday, December 09, is causing delays for motorists after lanes were shut to traffic.

Two lanes were closed to traffic on the Southbound carriageway between Junction 34 and Junction 35, but one of the lanes has recently reopened.

Delays of around 30 minutes are expected, with queues spanning around 4.2 miles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists are facing delays on the M1 south near Sheffield this evening due to a collision. Picture: Highways England

Highways England said: “Lanes 1 and 2 are closed on the M1 southbound between J35 (Thorpe Hesley) and J34 (Meadowhall Sheffield) due to a collision.

“There are approximately 4.2 miles of congestion on approach, so please allow plenty of extra journey time if travelling in the area.”