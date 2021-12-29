Three lanes are closed to traffic on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between Junction 34 and Junction 33 due to a collision, and there are reports of an overturned vehicle.

Delays are expected, with two and a half miles of congestion on approach.

Highways England said: “3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the M1 southbound in South Yorkshire between J34 (Sheffield) and J33 (Rotherham) due to a multi-vehicle collision.

