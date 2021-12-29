Sheffield traffic: Multi-vehicle collision closes three lanes of M1 between Sheffield and Rotherham
Motorists are facing delays on the M1 south near Sheffield this evening due to a collision involving multiple vehicles.
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 8:17 pm
Three lanes are closed to traffic on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between Junction 34 and Junction 33 due to a collision, and there are reports of an overturned vehicle.
Delays are expected, with two and a half miles of congestion on approach.
Highways England said: “3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the M1 southbound in South Yorkshire between J34 (Sheffield) and J33 (Rotherham) due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“There is just over 2 and a half miles of congestion on approach at this time.”
