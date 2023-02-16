Sheffield traffic: 'Major' crash reported at busy Tinsley Roundabout this evening
A ‘major’ crash has been reported at a busy junction in Sheffield this evening, with drivers in the area warned to ‘take care’.
By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 7:10pm
Streets Ahead, which maintains the city’s roads, tweeted just after 6.30pm today, Thursday, February 16: “There has been a major RTC at Tinsley Roundabout, @HighwaysYORKS are aware and are on scene. Please take care if in this area.”
It is not known at this stage whether anyone was injured in the collision. The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.