Sheffield traffic: M1 reopens after crash near Chesterfield, but tailbacks stretch for 11 miles
The M1 has reopened near Sheffield following a crash, but tailbacks are reportedly stretching for 11 miles, with delays of up to two hours.
By Robert Cumber
20 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 6:51pm
The motorway was shut within junction 29 for Chesterfield this evening, Monday, February 13, due to the collision, with traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.
National Highways said shortly after 6.30pm that all lanes had reopened on the northbound carriageway but there was approximately 11 miles of congestion on the approach, causing delays of up to 120 minutes.