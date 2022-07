Delays of around 10 minutes have been reported around the Catcliffe Roundabout on Rotherham Gateway as well as on the M1 northbound at J32.

It comes as police are warning of serious disruption on motorways today as motorists are planning a ‘go slow’ protest over fuel prices.

The protests are yet to impact travel around Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image of M1 Northbound Motorway J33, Sheffield on July 4 at 8.11am. Image by highways England.