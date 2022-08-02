The motorway has been closed southbound between junctions 33 and 32, National Highways said today, Tuesday, August 2, shortly after 10am.
It said that specialist contractors were en-route to clear the debris but it was unclear how long the carriageway would be closed for.
Motorway cameras show queues building at the scene.
“Traffic caught between the closure and incident is being diverted from the M1 J32 to the M18 before turning at M18 J1 to follow M18 back towards M1 southbound at J32,” said National Highways.
It advised drivers to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs, which takes them off the M1 at junction 33 and onto the A630 Sheffield Parkway and the A57 before rejoining the M1 at junction 31.
It added: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”