The M1 near Sheffield will be affected by overnight closures and diversions for five weeks during essential maintenance work to a bridge over the motorway.

Work on Hood Hill Bridge, just south of junction 35a, is set to begin on Monday, April 17. It will involve testing the concrete on the bridge and carrying out borehole surveys on the carriageway and verges.

Work will take place overnight from Monday to Friday each week, between 8pm and 6pm, with lane closures on the M1 in both directions underneath the bridge. The motorway will remain open but the M1 southbound entry slip road from the A616 at junction 35a will be closed.

Southbound traffic will be diverted onto the A61 at Westwood New Road roundabout, to junction 36, to access the M1. The A616 will remain open to local traffic. The bridge (White Lane, A6135) will remain open under traffic signals while work is carried out.

Overnight closures on the M1 just south of junction 35a near Sheffield are due to begin on Monday, April 17 and will last for five weeks during essential maintenance works to Hood Hill Bridge which runs over the motorway. Photo: Google