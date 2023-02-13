Sheffield traffic: M1 closed after crash near Chesterfield, with tailbacks stretching for 10 miles
The M1 has been closed near Sheffield following a crash, with tailbacks reportedly stretching for 10 miles and delays of up to two hours.
By Robert Cumber
8 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 6:34pm
The motorway has been shut within junction 29 for Chesterfield this evening, Monday, February 13, due to the collision, with traffic being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads. Emergency services including Derbyshire Police are at the scene.
National Highways said shortly before 6.30pm that there was approximately 10 miles of congestion on the apporach.