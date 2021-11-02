Sheffield traffic: Long delays on the M1 due to concerns for safety of pedestrian

All lanes on the M1 northbound and southbound between J29A / Markham Vale Services (A6192 Bolsover) to J29 (A617 Mansfield Matlock) are closed and traffic has been temporarily stopped while the incident is dealt with.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are currently at the scene along with traffic officers, after emergency services were called at 12.13pm.

A statement from Derbyshire police force said: “Part of the M1 in Derbyshire is currently closed in both directions between J29a and J29 due to concerns for the safety of pedestrian on a bridge. Please avoid this stretch of motorway if you are planning to travel, and allow extra time for your journey.”

The M1 southbound is closed on all lanes.

A diversion is in place and normal traffic conditions are expected to resume at around 2.30 this afternoon (November 2).