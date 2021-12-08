The blaze broke out on the Southbound stretch of the motorway between junction 35 and junction 34.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the scene, and the vehicle on fire was extinguished.

Traffic was stopped briefly but has now been released, although delays are expected with queues spanning around 4 miles.

Motorists are facing delays on the M1 south near Sheffield due to a vehicle fire.

Highways England said: “Traffic has now been released on the #M1 southbound in #SouthYorkshire between J35 (Rotherham) and J34 (Sheffield) following the earlier vehicle fire.

“1 lane (of 4) remains closed at this time. There's a 25 minute delay with 4 miles of congestion on approach.”