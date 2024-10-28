Sheffield traffic: Drivers warned of 90-minute delays after crash on M1 northbound closes two lanes

Drivers are warned of long delays on M1 northbound near to Sheffield.

AA Traffic has reported ‘long delays’ after the closure of two lanes on M1 Northbound from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).

This is due to a crash that occurred earlier this afternoon (October 28). According to AA Traffic, it was first reported around 1.45pm.

Two lanes are closed on M1 Northbound from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover). | MotorwayCameras

Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journey as congestion has built and traffic is queuing up to J30, close to Mastin Moor and Renishaw.

Traffic England estimates that there are currently delays of 90 minutes affecting motorists.

The Star has contacted Derbyshire Police for further information.

