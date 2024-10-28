Sheffield traffic: Drivers warned of 90-minute delays after crash on M1 northbound closes two lanes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
AA Traffic has reported ‘long delays’ after the closure of two lanes on M1 Northbound from J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) to J29A A6192 Markham Road (Markham Vale / Bolsover).
This is due to a crash that occurred earlier this afternoon (October 28). According to AA Traffic, it was first reported around 1.45pm.
Drivers are urged to allow additional time for their journey as congestion has built and traffic is queuing up to J30, close to Mastin Moor and Renishaw.
Traffic England estimates that there are currently delays of 90 minutes affecting motorists.
The Star has contacted Derbyshire Police for further information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.