A series of daytime closures are planned while work takes place along the A628, A61, A616 and A57 as part of the Westwood Roundabout and technology scheme, National Highways has announced. Those closures, beginning on Monday, March 27 and continuing until the end of May, will involve two-way traffic lights to manage traffic flows.
New electronic signs are being installed, as part of safety improvements to the A628 Woodhead Pass and surrounding roads, and automated closure gates are being fitted so lanes can be shut more quickly following crashes or during severe weather. Westwood Roundabout is near the border between Sheffield and Barnsley, close to Tankersley.
Motorists have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. National Highways, which has apologised for any disruption, says the closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.
When are road closures planned on the A628, A61, A616 and A57?
The full list of planned closures is below.
A628 Woodhead approach - Woodhead Eastbound Carriageway
27/03/2023 to 30/03/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
Dunford Bridge
31/03/2023 - 8am to 5pm
Two-way lights
Dunford Bridge
3/04/2023 to 05/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm
Two-way lights
A61 Westwood approach
11/04/2023 to 14/04/2023
Two-way lights
A61/A616 Westwood approach
17/04/2023 to 18/04/2023
Two-way lights
A628 Woodhead approach - Woodhead Westbound Carriageway
17/04/2023 to 19/04/2023
Two-way lights
A57 - Mottram Moor/Coach Road
24/04/2023 - 10am to 1pm
Lane reduction
A628/Church Street - Tintwistle
24/04/2023 - 9.30am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
A628 - Dog and Partridge
25/04/2023 - 9.30am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
A628 - Flouch roundabout Westbound approach
25/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm
Two-way lights
Dunford Bridge
25/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm
Two-way lights
A616 - Stocksbridge East - Fox Valley
26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
A616 - Westwood approach
26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
A61 - Westwood approach
26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm
Two-way lights
*where multiple closures are required between 24 April and 26 April these will be staggered throughout the day, moving location to location.