Drivers have been warned to expect traffic disruption in and around Sheffield as work gets underway on some of the city’s busiest roads.

A series of daytime closures are planned while work takes place along the A628, A61, A616 and A57 as part of the Westwood Roundabout and technology scheme, National Highways has announced. Those closures, beginning on Monday, March 27 and continuing until the end of May, will involve two-way traffic lights to manage traffic flows.

New electronic signs are being installed, as part of safety improvements to the A628 Woodhead Pass and surrounding roads, and automated closure gates are being fitted so lanes can be shut more quickly following crashes or during severe weather. Westwood Roundabout is near the border between Sheffield and Barnsley, close to Tankersley.

Motorists have been advised to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. National Highways, which has apologised for any disruption, says the closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions.

Pictured is Westwood Roundabout, near the border between Sheffield and Barnsley, where work is due to take place to install new electronic signs and gates which can be closed automatically in case of crashes or severe weather. Photo: Google

When are road closures planned on the A628, A61, A616 and A57?

The full list of planned closures is below.

A628 Woodhead approach - Woodhead Eastbound Carriageway

27/03/2023 to 30/03/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

Dunford Bridge

31/03/2023 - 8am to 5pm

Two-way lights

Dunford Bridge

3/04/2023 to 05/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm

Two-way lights

A61 Westwood approach

11/04/2023 to 14/04/2023

Two-way lights

A61/A616 Westwood approach

17/04/2023 to 18/04/2023

Two-way lights

A628 Woodhead approach - Woodhead Westbound Carriageway

17/04/2023 to 19/04/2023

Two-way lights

A57 - Mottram Moor/Coach Road

24/04/2023 - 10am to 1pm

Lane reduction

A628/Church Street - Tintwistle

24/04/2023 - 9.30am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

A628 - Dog and Partridge

25/04/2023 - 9.30am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

A628 - Flouch roundabout Westbound approach

25/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm

Two-way lights

Dunford Bridge

25/04/2023 - 8am to 5pm

Two-way lights

A616 - Stocksbridge East - Fox Valley

26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

A616 - Westwood approach

26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights

A61 - Westwood approach

26/04/2023 - 9.30 am to 3.30pm

Two-way lights