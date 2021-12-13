Sheffield traffic: Broken-down vehicle causes 30-minute delays on A1(M) near Doncaster

A broken-down vehicle is causing significant delays on the A1(M) in South Yorkshire, drivers have been warned.

National Highways Yorkshire said today, Monday, December 13, at around 4pm that one lane of three had been closed on the A1(M) southbound between junctions 36, for Doncaster, and 35, for the M18, after a light goods vehicle became stuck.

It said the breakdown was causing delays of roughly 30 minutes above normal journey times for this time of day, with motorists advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

A broken down vehicle on the A1(M) between junctions 36 and 35 is causing 30-minute delays (pic: National Highways)

