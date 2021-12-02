Sheffield traffic: Bridge Hill road closed following multi-vehicle collision in Oughtibridge
A number of cars have been involved in a collision on Bridge Hill in Oughtibridge, Sheffield.
Emergency services including police, fire and rescue and an ambulance are on the scene dealing with the incident.
The crash took place on the junction of Bridge Hill and Station Lane shortly after 12pm today, Thursday, December 2.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that Langsett Road North from Cockshutt Lane going in towards Oughtibridge Station Lane, Sheffield is closed due to a collision.
“Motorists are advised to please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”
Witnesses have also described a ‘police chase’ taking place beforehand, although South Yorkshire Police have not confirmed this.