Emergency services including police, fire and rescue and an ambulance are on the scene dealing with the incident.

The crash took place on the junction of Bridge Hill and Station Lane shortly after 12pm today, Thursday, December 2.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Please be aware that Langsett Road North from Cockshutt Lane going in towards Oughtibridge Station Lane, Sheffield is closed due to a collision.

The crash took place on the Station Lane/Bridge Hill junction in Oughtibridge, Sheffield

“Motorists are advised to please avoid the area and use alternative routes.”