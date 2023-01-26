A road in Sheffield is still closed, with buses diverted, more than a week after a burst water main shut schools and flooded homes.

Moonshine Lane in Southey Green is closed by Yorkshire Water until further notice, according to Travel South Yorkshire. Buses are this morning being diverted via Herries Road, Wordsworth Avenue and Southey Green Road in both ways, with the number 20, 98, 784 and 785 routes all affected. Travel South Yorkshire said services were also unable to access Galsworthy Road.

Firefighters and police were called to Moonshine Lane last Monday, January 16, with people urged to avoid the area, after the burst water main caused flooding. At least two schools were forced to close, homes and gardens in the area were inundated and many more households were left without water as engineers worked to repair the damage.

Yorkshire Water said its team had gone door to door to visit every customer impacted by the flooding last week, to support them with the claims process and assess any damage on an individual basis.

Moonshine Lane in Southey Green, Sheffield, after a burst water main caused flooding in the area. The road has been closed again this morning, with buses being diverted.

