Sheffield traffic and travel latest - Road closure and buses cancelled due to staff shortages
Springwood Lane, High Green, will be closed today as road resurfacing works start this morning.
The road will be closed during the works. Working hours are 7am-7pm. Diversions signs will be in place.
These are the bus services in South Yorkshire which will be missed out by their operators today because of staff shortages or staff shortages.
First South Yorkshire
Service 55: Interchange 6.15, Interchange 7.15, Interchange 8.15, Interchange 9.15, Interchange 10.15
Service 87: Interchange 7.25, Interchange 9.45, Interchange 11.55, Interchange 13.25, Interchange 15.35, 87 Interchange 17:10.
Stagecoach Yorkshire
Service 43 Sheffield to Chesterfield: 17:26, 20:05
Service 43 from Chesterfield to Sheffield: 15:47. 18:54
Service 8 Rotherham to Rotherham: 14:23, 15:11, 16:11, 17:11, 18:11
Service 8 Rotherham to Rawmarsh: 21:42
Service 9 Rotherham to Rotherham: 19:10
Service 9 Rotherham to Rotherham: 21:10
Service 22X Rotherham to Barnsley: 17:17
Service 22X Rawmarsh to Barnsley: 11:17
Service 22X Barnsley to Rawmarsh: 12:17
Service 220 Wath to Denaby: 11:34
Service 220/222 Denaby to Barnsley: 12:12
Service 222/220 Barnsley to Denaby: 13:42
Service 220 Denaby to Wath: 15:12
Service 221 Rawmarsh to Doncaster: 13:53, 18:43
Service 221 Doncaster to Rotherham: 15:20, 19:55
Service 221 Rotherham to Rawmarsh: 17:05
Service 226 Barnsley to Merrill RD: 18:40
Service 226 Merrill RD - Stuart St: 19:41