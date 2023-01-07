National Highways said shortly after 10am today, Saturday, January 7, that Woodhead Pass was closed in both directions between the A57 and the A616. It said that police were at the scene and reported there were no injuries but there was a ‘significant amount of oil and debris cover the carriageway surface’. Drivers have been warned to expect delays and to seek alternative routes if possible.
Sheffield traffic: A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester reopens after collision
The A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester has reopened after it was closed following a two-vehicle collision.