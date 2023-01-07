The A628 Woodhead Pass between Sheffield and Manchester has reopened after it was closed following a two-vehicle collision.

National Highways said shortly after 10am today, Saturday, January 7, that Woodhead Pass was closed in both directions between the A57 and the A616. It said that police were at the scene and reported there were no injuries but there was a ‘significant amount of oil and debris cover the carriageway surface’. Drivers have been warned to expect delays and to seek alternative routes if possible.

National Highways said it had ‘resources en route’ to assist with the clear-up’. It added: “Diversions are via in place via local routes. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

It issued an update at around midday, saying that the road had fully reopened and there were ‘no residual delays in the area’.