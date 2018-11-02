Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train services SUSPENDED

The Sheffield to Rotherham tram-train, which has been plagued by problems since it was first proposed, has been suspended this morning.

Stagecoach Supertram, who are operating the £75 million pilot project, said services were suspended due to a points failure at Parkgate.

The scene of the crash last Thursday. Picture and video: Sam Cooper / The Star.

The project launched last Thursday – almost three years later than originally planned and at five times its original cost.

It was then involved in a crash with a lorry carrying gas canninsters later that day.

Four people were injured in the incident, with one taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said no arrests had been madeand added the investigation had been passed to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

Stagecoach Supertram, who operate the service, have requested specialist engineers from manufacturer Stadler, based in Spain, assess the damage to the vehicle.

Passengers said the tram-train lifted around 1m in the air before derailing and landed around 6m to the left of the tracks.

In a statement, the RAIB said it was aware of the incident and was making initial inquiries.