The long-awaited Sheffield to Rotherham tram train will finally welcome passengers later this month – almost three years late and at five times the original budget.

The service, which will see tram trains run from Sheffield t Parkgate Shopping Park via Rotherham Central railway station, will launch on Ocotber 25.

The first service will leave Cathedral tram stop at 9.39am, arriving at Parkgate at 10.09am.

Three services will operate an hour and will travel on the Supertram network from Sheffield Cathedral to Meadowhall South / Tinsley, before proceeding over a new section of track linking the tram line to the rail line.

It will then continue on to the national rail network to Rotherham Parkgate via Rotherham Central station.

Journey times between Sheffield Cathedral and Rotherham Parkgate will be 27 minutes.

There are a range of tickets available in both the Sheffield and Rotherham fare zones that allow travel on the Supertram network, tram-train and buses. English National Concessionary Travel Scheme (ENCTS) passes are also valid on tram -train.

A single fare between Parkgate and Sheffield Arena will be priced at £1.80, with any further distances priced at £2.50.

Railcards and general rail tickets are not valid for use on any Supertram services.

SYConnect +, GetAbout +, South Yorkshire Plusbus and Railmaster tickets are valid on tram-train and trams and are available from ticket offices.