Sheffield taxi firm 'affected by fuel situation' as drivers forced to 'come off the road' due to 'panic buyers'
A Sheffield taxi firm has appealed to people in Sheffield not to ‘panic buy’, as petrol stations around the country struggle to keep up supply despite their being ‘plenty of fuel at source’, according to industry experts.
A1 Taxis, based in Neepsend, have said that they have been ‘affected by the fuel situation’ and appealed to people not to stock up on fuel they don’t need, fearing its impact on the emergency services.
In a statement this evening (September 25) the firm said: “We would just like to inform our customers that our services are currently being affected by the "Fuel situation" we currently find ourselves in.
“Our drivers are having to come off the road, being prevented from coming to work due to not being able to get the fuel they need or driving round multiple stations to fill up, due to people unnecessary panic buying fuel from stations.
“We will continue to service our community as much as we can but please bear with us.
"Our advice would be to not panic buy fuel.
“Key workers won’t be able to get any fuel, and before you know it, we’ll have an even bigger crisis, particularly if some of those key workers are HGV drivers!”
A number of petrol stations in Sheffield have closed due to excessive demand from customers, who are rushing to stock up on fuel due to perceived shortages caused by distribution issues.
Edmund King, the head of the AA, said issues surrounding fuel should pass in a matter of days if drivers just stick to filling up when they need to, adding “there is plenty of fuel at source”.